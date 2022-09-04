



The Cabo Roig and Lomas Neighborhood Association, has asked the Ministry of Health that the expansion of the Orihuela Costa health centre include a car park.

In their letter to the Ministry the association writes that, “currently there are serious problems of accessibility to this centre, given the limited space available for parking.”

The highlight “the difficulties experienced, especially by the many people with reduced mobility” who visit the centro salud.

They say that this is a situation that is especially complicated in the summer because the population triples and also a fairground occupies the only available plot. They also state that throughout the year, every Thursday the plot is occupied by the vehicles of market traders.