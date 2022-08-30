



THE price of second hand apartments continues to rise in Spain, with official data from the registry issued at the end of June showing an average 9.5% increase, compared to the previous 12 months from 2021.

Prices rose 2.4% in the three months before that date, with the number of property sales registered in Spain during the 12 month period 626,345.

It is the highest number recorded since the ‘boom’ year of 2008, rising almost 30% higher than the previous year. The figures apply to resale properties, being 80% of property transactions.

20% of property transactions involved new properties, with new property prices static in comparison to resale property.

In the Vega Baja town of Los Montesinos, nearby Torrevieja, Guardamar, San Miguel and Quesada-Rojales, second hand property sales have been fruitful this year.

