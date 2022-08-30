



A young owl caught up in the recent forest fires in Alicante has been discovered hiding in a country building by the Civil Guard.

The owl was found sheltering with burnt feathers after escaping from the wildfires that destroyed hectares of land in the area.

Although there were no human casualties in the fires, a plethora of casualties among wildlife occured.

“The owl, named Toras, is one of the lucky ones with the Guardia given it the name after the place it was found.

“The owl which was given water after being found during rescue efforts has been transferred it a vets, and thereafter will be moved to a wildlife recuperation centre.

“The latest news is that Torás is recovering from his wounds,” said a Civil Guard statement.

Caption: Owl Torás recovering from wounds sustained in wildfires.