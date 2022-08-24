Gonzalo and Hucha secure Torry pre season win against CD Murada





SC Torrevieja CF defeated CD Murada 2-0 in a pre-season friendly, ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The win was SC Torrevieja’s first of three games in pre-season – not counting the victory in the maximum penalties in the San Roque de Callosa Trophy.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Torry came up against Preferred regional division CD Murada.

Former Torry forward Lewis, under the wing of CD Murada coach Roberto Cases, faced his old club at the Esteban Rosado.

Manu Amores sizzled down the wing and crossed for Cristian who went close for Torry.

Gonzalo opened the scoring to give Torry the lead, with Hucha netting a second following an assist from Luis Carlos.

Torre host 2nd Regional Guardamar Soccer on August 30, as the pre-season fixtures continue ahead of the 2022-23 kick-off in September.

Images courtesy SC Torrevieja