



Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus starts rehearsals in Los Alcázares, Murcia on 1 September after a well-deserved summer break. It’s hard to believe, but it’s time to dust off their Christmas songs in readiness for many engagements during November and December.

If you’ve toyed with the idea of joining a chorus, Spangles is offering you an ideal opportunity to ease gently into the art of singing four-part harmony, a cappella style – which means without an instrumental backing -. during the festive season.

No need to panic if you don’t read music, Spangles provides teaching tracks to make life really easy for you and they will be with you every step of the way during this fun time. If you fancy giving it a go, just send an email to info@spangleschorus.com or call 693 017 617 for full details.

Don’t let Grinch steal your Christmas – do it now!

Spangles rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares. Visitors are always welcome if you want to see what it’s all about.

If you are thinking about joining, or maybe you’d like to book the chorus for an event, you can find the full story on the Spangles website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com