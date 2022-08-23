



A warning has been published by N332 on it’s Facebook page, surrounding the dangers of purchasing e-scooters from the Internet that do not meet EU requirements.

“We buy many of our products on the internet, but we must take into account that when we buy them they must meet the requirements established by the EU for vehicles.

“When you buy one of these products from websites outside of the EU, check that the products are CE approved. Vehicles obtain this certification after passing several tests and one of them is the battery test.

“In this photo you can see how this electric scooter is on fire, which ignited when the owner tried to charge it.

“After one hour there was a short circuit and the battery did not have effective protective measures, and the scooter software failed to stop the charge on time.

“Please, never buy vehicles that are not road-legal. Remember: the cheaper option turns out more expensive!,” said a statement.

The letters ‘CE’ appear on many products traded on the extended Single Market in the European Economic Area (EEA). They signify that products sold in the EEA have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

In the summer of 2020, outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson announced a plan to build thousands of miles of Dutch-style bike lanes in UK as a haven from motor traffic.

Now questions are being raised about who should be using them, as a new wave of more than a million e-scooters and micro-cars, known as light quadricycles, prepare to join ordinary cyclists, fast e-bikes and delivery riders with cargo in the already crowded lanes.

Duncan Dollimore, the head of campaigns at Cycling UK, a membership charity of 70,000, said that problems were starting to emerge in larger cities and were likely to spread in future. He said he was most concerned about the speed and acceleration of the new vehicles.