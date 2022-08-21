



After days of intense activity, with hundreds of people trying to put out the flames, forest fires in the north of the Valencian Community are now under control, according to a statement made by the emergency services on Saturday morning.

What is most certainly not under control, however, is the situation at Torrevieja University Hospital, where La Platforma Sanidad Excelente has published images on it’s social media page which are described as showing “patients abandoned at the doors” facility.

Also abandoned in El Galan, the plight of hundreds of nesting Sand Martins, which the Spanish Ornithological Society has said it can’t currently deal with because of the summer holidays!