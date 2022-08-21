



BY STEVE HIBBERD

This being their centenary year, CD Thader are full of optimism for what the future holds. Manager Raul Mora is more than happy at what he has seen, both on the training ground and in the pre-season friendlies.

There were games on both Thursday and Saturday evening last week, in which the starting line-up varied dramatically. Only Amine (keeper), Rafa & Raul, started both matches, which just goes to show how Mora has gathered the desired strength in depth.

Bullense arrived at Moi Gomez stadium as favourites, if their 3rd division status was anything to go by. But, boy were they in for a shock! By half time, Pedro Juan (19) then Rosquin (39), had given Thader a 2-goal advantage.

Things got even better in the second period when Fran made it 3-0 (66), and even though Bullense pulled one back (86), Pedro Juan notched his 2nd, and team’s 4th, on 88 mins.

A 4-1 victory against the team from the Murcian province was not only entertaining for the fans, but a very encouraging display by the boys in blue.

For their first away pre season match of the season, a short trip to Los Montesinos awaited Thader Rojales. Although CD Montesinos play in Regional div 1, they have gathered a useful side together, as they aim for promotion.

It took until the 83rd min for Thader to notch the all-important goal, courtesy of ace goal scorer, Quino. Even though they are friendlies, these 2 victories added to the momentum that is currently very strong within the club.

This week sees Thader embark on their final 2 pre season matches, before the new Preferente div season starts in earnest.

On Weds 24 Aug, there is an away match at Guardamar, before Ciudad Murcia arrive at Moi Gomez stadium on Fri 26 Aug (both matches are scheduled for 8pm ko).