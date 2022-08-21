



A car has rammed a group of 9 cyclists on the C-243c, near Castellbisbal (Barcelona), and has fled, leaving at least two dead, while two other cyclists have injuries of varying degrees.

Five patrols from the Mossos d’Esquadra, 5 crews from the Generalitat Fire Department, 5 ambulances and a helicopter from the Emergency Medical Service (SEM) travelled to the scene on Sunday morning.

An investigation is now underway to determine what happened and why the group, who were all from the Club Ciclista Rubí club, were hit, with one being confirmed dead at the scene, the second fatality being at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, after the victim had been flown by helicopter.

In addition to the two deceased, there are three injured cyclists: one is in critical condition, and another is less serious; Both have been transferred to the Bellvitge Hospital. The third wounded cyclist suffered minor injuries and has received a medical discharge at the scene.