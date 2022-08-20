



Watford FC confirms midfielder Domingos Quina has joined Spanish top-flight side Elche CF on-loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The 22-year-old has made 37 first-team appearances for Watford since signing from West Ham United in the summer of 2018, and he will now embark on his fourth temporary spell away from Vicarage Road.

Having finished the 2020/21 campaign at Elche’s Spanish rivals Granada, Quina spent time at Fulham and Barnsley in the Championship last season before returning to Hertfordshire in pre-season. He featured on the bench for Watford’s 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Photo courtesy Watford FC