



Orihuela´s Councillor for Markets, Ángel Luis Muñoz, has reported that since the regularisation of the Aguamarina market on the Orihuela Costa on 15 June, the results have been “positive”.

The market, located on Calle Cielo, is commonly known as the “Hippies Aguamarina” market, and began its journey “with some scepticism from the restaurateurs, but we have observed how little by little the inconveniences arising from the coexistence of activities have been overcome”, stating that “We can say that the reception by neighbours and associations has been very positive, since they have been demanding this regularisation for many years.”

The Markets Department points out that with this regularisation it has been possible to normalise an activity that was carried out abnormally, now providing more security to users, both sellers and buyers. It has also resulted in the various vendors who usually carried out their work in this market -the so-called manteros-, are operating correctly and register with Social Security to be able to carry out this activity legally.

Thus, Muñoz has highlighted that “in addition to complying with the legal requirements of the sale, visitors have been provided with a pleasant and safe space in which to spend a pleasant and fun time, which is added to the two fairs that are implanted nearby. In this way, the leisure offer available in the Aguamarina environment is increased, consolidating the area as a benchmark in the surroundings”.