



Just two weeks after this newspaper wrote to the Councillor for Urban Planning, José Aix, requesting information on the legality of the fairground siting in Cabo Roig, on public land adjacent to the Centro Salud, it has been closed by the Orihuela Council. It was subsequently revealed in the Spanish newspaper, Diario Informacion, that the facility had been operating since the beginning of July without an opening license.

Despite the regional government recently ruling out cuts to the supply of water as a result of the drought being suffered across Spain, the first water stoppages have been announced this week which will affect the Island of Tabarca.