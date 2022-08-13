



CD THADER – 2 MUTXAMEL CF – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

For their 3rd pre season friendly at Moi Gomez stadium (Rojales), Thader welcomed regional div side Mutxamel. Based in Alicante, the visitors took the lead on 11 min, when Carlos took full advantage of a defensive error, before sliding the ball under the advancing Pablo.

Being their centenary year, Thader will be unveiling a new kit and badge very soon, but for these opening friendlies, the only identification was a small number on their shorts. So, it took me some time to realise who scored the equalising goal on 15 mins. Mutxamel defence were this time the culprits of a defensive bloomer, which allowed Juanlu to stab the ball home from close range.

Thader were now in the ascendancy, with Pedro Juan hitting post on 18 mins, then from next attack, the same man forced the visitor’s keeper to make a good save. Juanlu should have doubled the lead on 42 mins, but he somehow contrived to blast over the bar with the goal begging to be fed!!

Raul Mora made 4 substitutions midway through the 2nd half, but it was the visitors who took the lead on 68 mins. An inch perfect through ball sliced through Thader´s defence, allowing Ruben to place a shot past a slow to react Felix. Jony restored parity on 73 mins, when from an acute angle, his shot nestled in the far corner of the net.

A different Ruben (Thader´s veteran midfielder) deserved better, when his pile driver rattled the post 2 mins later, but although they should have won on chances created, Thader gave the small crowd a decent night’s entertainment.

Next up for Thader is a visit of CD Bullense on Thurs 18 Aug, ko 8.30. Then on Sat 20 Aug, ko 8pm, Raul Mora´s men will visit local side CD Montesinos.

Fixtures for the 22/23 season Preferente div group 4, have now been released. Thader open their account with a home fixture against UD Ilicitana on 4 Sep. They then make possibly the furthest trip of the season the following weekend, when they will visit Racing Benidorm.

The final game of 2022 will be on 18 Dec, when a trip to Santa Pola awaits them. Following a 3-week break, the season resumes on 8 Jan 23, when Villena will be the visitors. For the final match of the season on 21 May, a trip to the picturesque town of Villena awaits them.

Images: CD THader