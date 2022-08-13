



1964 – Glasgow council announced that all boys and men with Beatle styled haircuts would have to wear bathing caps after a committee was told that hair from ‘Beatle-cuts’ was clogging the pools filters.

1969 – Mick Jagger was accidentally shot in the hand during filming of Ned Kelly in Australia.

1977 – Elvis Presely was found dead lying on the floor in his bathroom by his girlfriend Ginger Alden. He died of heart failure at the age of 42. He starred in 31 films. Dubbed the “King of Rock and Roll”, he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century.

1984 – George Michael was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with his first solo single ‘Careless Whisper.’ It made George the first person to reach No.1 as a solo artist and a member of a band in the same year. It gave Epic records UK their first UK million seller and the song was No.1 in nearly 25 countries, selling over six million copies worldwide.

1991 – Paul Simon played a free concert in New York’s Central Park before an audience of three quarters of a million people.

1997 – On the 20th anniversary of Elvis’s death, over 30,000 fans descended on Memphis Tennessee for a 10 minute mourning circuit circling his grave. A poll found that almost a third of the fans were keeping an eye out for him in the crowd.

2002 – A memorial to John Lennon was unveiled in the remote Scottish village of Durness where he had spent his holidays from age seven to fifteen. The lyrics from ‘In My Life’ had been inscribed on three stones.

2004 – A man from Stoke-on-Trent named Canadian singer and musician Bryan Adams as the ‘other man’ in his divorce papers after years spent trying to cope with his wife’s obsession with the singer. Rob Tinsley said he had to live with a 6ft cut-out of Bryan Adams which stood at the foot of the bed and posters on the bedroom walls.

2007 – A fan of the 1980’s pop band Wham! was silenced after becoming the first noise nuisance to be prosecuted by Newcastle City Council’s night watch team. Brian Turner had tormented neighbours by playing their hit song ‘Last Christmas’ all night at full volume from 1am onwards. Magistrates fined Turner, of Sandyford, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, £200 and ordered him to pay £215 costs.

2014 – Kate Bush requested fans did not take any photographs or record footage using mobile devices at her upcoming 22 date run of performances in London. The 56 year old star said on her website: “I very much want to have contact with you as an audience, not with iPhones, iPads or cameras.” The musician added it would mean “a great deal to me” but admitted that it was “a lot to ask”.

2021 – Don Everly, the surviving member of the rock ‘n’ roll duo The Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84. Don and his brother, Phil, had worldwide hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including ‘Bye Bye Love’ and ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream’. They were known for their close harmonies, and influenced groups like The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel.