



Alicante-Elche Airport registered more than one and a half million passengers during the month of July, which represents a recovery of 88% of passenger traffic in 2019, pre pandemic.

Both national and international traffic had similar behaviours during the month, in relation to the traffic levels of the year 2019. The international market had the highest number of travellers with 1.2 million passengers, and the domestic market accounted for more than 224 thousand travellers, almost 30% more than in July 2019.

The countries from which we received the most travellers were from the United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, Belgium, Holland and Germany.