



Santa Pola town hall has decided that the Pola Park attraction in the town, situated just off the N-332 main coastal road, should now be put out to tender.

The extraordinary municipal plenary session approved the move, after the deadline for the municipal administrative concession, which has been extended in recent years due to the suspension of deadlines due to the pandemic.

The administrative concession for the Pola Park leisure complex was awarded in 1996 and involves the development of children’s activities on a plot of 24 thousand square metres.

The local council specify that “with the exit to public tender we comply with the law, which establishes that offers are presented on the Pola Park administrative concession project, as established by the State Public Procurement Law”.