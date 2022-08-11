



The Emergency Coordination Centre has issued a statement in which it warns of a new and “significant rise in maximum and minimum temperatures over the next few days”, specifically from Friday the 12th to Monday the 15th, with Saturday being the hottest day, which, according to the state meteorological office, AEMET, may be the hottest day of the year, despite July recording the hottest temperatures on record so far.

Inside the Vega Baja, maximum temperatures above 40º are expected. It will be cooler on the coast, but temperatures during the day may still easily reach 34 degrees. The trinomial composed of the entry of a mass of very warm air from North Africa, a west or west wind and a concentration of sub-Saharan dust particles will trigger the mercury to rise.

For this reason, it is recommended that you shelter in the hottest hours, between 12 and 4 p.m., avoiding physical exercise outdoors; use sunscreens; drink plenty of water, and take extreme care of the most sensitive people, including the elderly and children.