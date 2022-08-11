Aldi, Lidl and Mercadona remove ice creams due to presence of “foreign bodies”





Aldi, Lidl and Mercadona have been told by the Spanish Agency for Food and Nutrition Security (Aesan) to remove several ice creams from their shelves due to the presence of “foreign bodies.”

According to ‘elEconomista’, the products affected by the alert are Gelatelli 7×75, Eclipse by Lidl, Spiral 7×75 by Mercadona and Chupy Fresh and Chupy Cola by Aldi.

The lots and expiration dates of the affected ice creams vary from 04/30/2024 to 07/20/2024 in the case of Mercadona products; from 04/31/2024 to 07/30/2024 on Lidl and from 05/31/2024 to 07/31/2024 on Aldi.

The agency recommends that anyone who has the products highlighted in this food alert “refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase”.

The chains have published details of the alert on their web pages asking the consumer not to consume the ice creams because they can contain pieces of stick.