



The Grand Design Abroad mansion House in Orihuela, Torremendo, is having an open house on Monday August 15th during 10am -2pm to raise money in aid of spaying/neutering stray cats.

“This will be the last opportunity to visit the house before the new owners take over,” said Jenni Ray.

Jenni, husband Derek and their family who arrived in Spain 20 years ago to build their dream home featured on Grand Designs Abroad, hosted by Kevin McCloud, sold the property this year.

“Tours of the house and gardens will be given, or pop-in for a cup of tea or coffee – and enjoy our famous carrot cake by the Lake views,” said Jenni.

Entry is €3 with a raffle and fantastic prizes: “It would be lovely for people to drop by and say ‘goodbye’ one last time,” added Jenni.