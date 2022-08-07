In our main story we focus once again on the desperate situation that is currently being experienced by users of the A&E Department at Torrevieja Hospital while inside this week’s edition of The Leader Newspaper David Whitney’s poem is a fitting tribute to the life of young Archie Battersbee who finally passed away on Saturday.

Other stories include the clampdown by Orihuela authorities on the Costa’s e-scooter pandemic and we look forward to Elche’s annual fireworks celebration, the Nit de l’Albà.

