



Pyco Proyectos Constructivos will build a new sports pavilion in Pilar de la Horadada costing 1,143,299 (VAT included). The completion period is 8 months.

This will be second municipal sports pavilion in the town. The current one, which was built in the year 2000, “has been unable to meet the needs of the growing population for several years,” according to the PP government team.

Daily, more than 500 people use the facilities “which is why it is necessary to build a new covered sports area, which will be able to accommodate all indoor sports, including futsal, basketball, handball, rhythmic gymnastics, badminton, volleyball, and many The centre will have an area of ​​more than 1,560 square meters, although with the surroundings it will add up to 2,800.

The new gymnasium will be built a little way behind the current sports hall close to C/Comunidad Manchega. It will have a central curtain partition, which will allow several training sessions to be carried out simultaneously in addition to seven badminton courts, two basketball courts, two volleyball courts and a futsal/handball court.