



It is with great sadness I report the passing of another Carp-R-Us stalwart, Roy Buttress.

Roy passed away on Tuesday and we have been informed that following Roy´s request, there will be no funeral service.

Roy has been with the club for many years and served as Social Secretary for many of those, organising, amongst other things, Dinner Dances and running the weekly quiz. When he stepped down from this role you always knew Roy’s would be among the first names put down for any social event organised.

On the bank Roy was always ready for a chat and his cry of ´no bloody fish in here´, usually about two minutes into the match, has been missed in recent months as ill-health has prevented him getting out. A few years ago, he added a new cry to his repertoire, ´one for the octogenarians´ often being heard as Roy landed a fish.

Roy was, without doubt, one of the nicest and kindest members of the club, universally liked by all and everyone was pleased when he won the last Pete Kerr Memorial Cup, named after his great friend and travelling companion, Pete Kerr, before it changed its name to simply the Memorial Cup.

Roy will be greatly missed by all, let us hope that wherever he is now, there are some bloody fish in there.