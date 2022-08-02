



An Orihuela Local Police was injured on Sunday as he was involved in the pursuit of a stolen car in the coastal area.

A patrol became suspicious when they noticed a BMW X6 vehicle that was performing strange manoeuvres and when checking the DGT vehicle database they found that the car had been listed as stolen since July 1.

They chased the car and were able to make an interception on in front of the Cabo Roig strip in Calle Cielo which ended with the 41-year-old driver arrested.

In subsequently searching the vehicle the police foound a considerable amount of hashis in the car.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested.