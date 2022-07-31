



Starting in just two weeks time, on 16 August, Thader resident Anne Allen will be taking her husband Peter on one last cycle ride. Peter passed away in March but his ashes will be joining Anne as she makes the 1600 kilometre ride from Goodison Park in Liverpool to the Moi Gomez Stadium, home of his beloved CD Thader.

In Orihuela, CLARO raised 2 questions at last week’s Plenary on the subject of contaminated sea water and the second health centre, both of which were effectively dismissed and the Dolores rubbish transfer plant has finally opened its doors after a request from the following the increase in the volume of waste in the region during this summer season, which is exceeding all local forecasts.