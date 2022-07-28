



The judge of the National High Court, Manuel García Castellón, has agreed to summon six members of the Executive Committee of the terrorist group ETA for the attack committed on August 4, 2002, in which a car bomb exploded at the Guardia Civil Barracks in Santa Pola, killing a 57-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl.

The judge agrees to direct the procedure against Juan Antonio Olarra Guridi, alias “Juanvi”, “Jon”, “Jokin” and “Fede”; Ainhoa ​​Múgica Goñi, alias “Olga”; Félix Ignacio Esparza Luri, alias “Navarro”, “Gava” and “Ana”; Mikel Albisu Iriarte, alias “Mikel Antza”; Ramón Sagarzazu Gaztelumendi, alias “Ramontxo”, “Txango” and “Lohitzun” and María Soledad Iparraguirre Guenechea, “Marisol” and “Anboto”.

The instruction agrees to these proceedings based on a report from the Guardia Civil that confirms the participation in the terrorist attack under investigation in this summary of the ETA leaders as being responsible for the “Military Apparatus” at the time of the events and, for this, they should be called to testify as investigated.