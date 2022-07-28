



The Councillor for Mobility in Elche, Esther Díez, has announced a 30% reduction in the price of all urban bus service passes that will be effective between September 1 and December 31 of this year.

This reduction is part of the subsidies that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda will grant to local entities to respond to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine, aid that the City Council will request to start up this reduction of prices.

As explained by Díez, the price of the general voucher for ten trips will go from 8.40 to 5.90 euro. For its part, the school voucher, the youth and the large family card, which currently cost 6.40, will cost 4.50 euro with the new reduction, while the monthly subscription will go from costing 27.15 to 19 euro.

The objective is “to encourage more people to use public transport in this context of rising prices, facilitating the day-to-day life of our neighbours and doing so by advancing policies that consolidate this green city model in which we continue to work on”.