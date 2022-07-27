



The Guardia Civil has rescued a loggerhead turtle that was hooked between plastic bottles used, they are assuming, for illegal fishing.

A vessel of the Maritime Service that was carrying out surveillance tasks in the vicinity of the Island of Tabarca found the specimen, which has been transferred to the facilities of the Oceanogràfic for for recovery.

The officers onboard the vessel observed two plastic bottles floating in the water, linked by a plastic thread. To the agents’ surprise, the loggerhead sea turtle had one of its flippers caught in the device, preventing it from swimming properly or submerging, and therefore from feeding.

The officers rescued her and put her on the boat to free her but decided to transfer her to Valencia where the experts will work on her recovery to make it possible for the specimen to return to its natural habitat.