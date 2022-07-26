



The sighting of a group of great fin whales – Balaenoptera physalus – has been made off the Torrevieja Coast.

The great fin whales – the second largest whale after the blue whale – were seen in Torrevieja waters during its annual summer migration towards the Strait of Gibraltar to go out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Spotted three miles off the coast of Torrevieja, the great fin whale made spectacular jumps out of the water.

The migratory corridor of the great fin large cetaceans runs from the Ligurian Sea, passing between the Balearic Islands and the Iberian Peninsula, reaching Cabo de la Nao and heading for Cabo de Palos to cross the Alboran Sea to the Strait of Gibraltar.

Generally, in our area, the passes are several miles from the coast, and only occasionally do they come closer to the coast.