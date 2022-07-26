



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 4,506 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update.

The new cases by province are 609 in Castellón (187,004 in total), 1,142 in Alicante (518,351 in total) and 2,755 in Valencia (817,758 in total).

Of these, 2,255 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 345 from Castellón, 611 from Alicante and 1,299 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,110 people admitted, 62 of them in the ICU: 160 in the province of Castellón, 6 in the ICU; 354 in the province of Alicante, 22 of them in the ICU; and 596 in the province of Valencia, 34 in the ICU.

32 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days, except for two of them on July 12, one on July 13 and another on July 16.

They are 19 women between 73 and 105 years old, and 13 men, between 64 and 93 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,730: 1,142 in the province of Castellón, 3,710 in Alicante and 4,878 in Valencia.