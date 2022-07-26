Local Freemasons help Amigos de la Calle





In these extremely difficult times, the Provincial Grand Master of Valencia, Right Worshipful Brother Rodney Charles Bignell, has urged his Freemasons’ Lodges to support food banks within the Province of Valencia as much as possible.

Following recent Masonic donations of firstly, two thousand euros to the San Gabriel in Alicante and secondly, seven hundred and fifty euros to Reach Out in Torrevieja, the Provincial Grand Master decided to assist another food bank operating in the City of Valencia, this time the Amigos de la Calle.

Brother Andres, the Charity Steward from White River Lodge 153, recently visited Amigos de la Calle following a donation of one thousand euros to assist them with purchasing food and clothing for their invaluable work in helping the homeless of the City.

Starting as a group of friends to feed 70 homeless people, Amigos de la Calle now operates with 7 teams of volunteers to feed 700 people every Sunday, gives boxes of food to 200 families with financial problems every 15 days, plus provides essential clothing.

