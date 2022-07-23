



BY STEVE HIBBERD

It doesn’t seem possible, but Thader’s squad are reporting back for pre-season training next week, and we’re still in July!

There’s been a lot happening since Thader were eliminated from the Preferente div play offs, back at the end of May.

For a start, the comings and goings (and those staying). The management team of Raul & Adrian have done a great job in retaining virtually all of last season’s squad. Only 3 players from last season have departed.

Keeper Chema has gone to Regional div side Torrevieja, Konate to UDI Elche (Elche’s 3rd team), whilst Josan has retired, to take over a burger bar in Santa Pola. Replacing them is Pablo Martinez, a goalie from Murcia 3rd div side Beniel (who incidentally played for Thader way back in 17/18 season), plus 2 players from Preferente div side Almoradi.

Argentinian Guido Gialleonardo is a seasoned defender, whilst team mate Raul Jimenez (Rulo) is an attacking midfielder. That just leaves the long list of those staying, for what will hopefully be another successful season – Juan, Jony, Pasqual, Rafa, Dani Lucas, Amine, Javi, Miguel, Quino, Calderon, Oscar, Pedro, Fran, Ruben, Lloyd, Berni, Edu & Rosquin.

Thader have been placed in group iv, which will have 2 more teams than last season, meaning that any cup games will now be played midweek. Long trips to Benidorm and Villajoysa await the lads from Rojales, when the season kicks off on Sun 4 Sep.

But, before then, a friendly match against Elche u19s has been pencilled in for Weds 3 Aug, ko 8pm. Good news for evening matches, is that new floodlight bulbs should provide much needed extra light.

With it being Thader’s centenary next May, special events are being planned. A big name friendly will be played around Xmas time, and another next May. New blue & white striped home shirts will be worn throughout the season, along with a special centenary commemorative badge.

Former Thader youth players, Xavi Simons & Moi Gomez have pledged support for the centenary. Xavi will be donating tickets, flights and hotel, for a match at his new club PSV Eindhoven, who are also playing a friendly match against Moi Gomez team (Villarreal).

There will be numerous items of centenary merchandise on sale throughout the season, starting last week in August from a stall at Rojales market place.