



UK nationals may be required to have three additional documents in order to be able to get through Spain’s e-gates.

Authorities in Spain may ask holidaymakers to show they hold enough money for their trips at the rate of e100 or £85 per day, according to the Daily Record.

In addition, the same shows that the financial requirements go even further after travellers must have at least Euro 900, together with two other forms of proof, a return or onward ticket as well as evidence of accommodation, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Travellers are also required to supply this additional documentation during the summer tourist season, after travel firms in the United Kingdom have reacted with dismay adding that Spain could facilitate many of these rules instead of toughening the restrictions, especially due to the fact that the United Kingdom is Spain’s most important market.

According to the UK local media reports, the changes follow a significant change in moves to facilitate airport congestion for holidaymakers arriving in Spain by permitting British passport holders to use automatic e-gates in order to enter the country.

Recently SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that the passport rules for UK holidaymakers changed, permitting them to use e-gates despite not being nationals of the European Union.

Still, the Foreign Office of the UK emphasised that its nationals may be required to have three additional documents in order to be able to get through Spain’s e-gates.

In this regard, the UK’s Foreign Office stressed that at the Spanish border control, they might be required to present a return or onward ticket, prove that they have enough money for their stay, and also show proof of accommodation.

In addition, the Foreign Office clarified that British holidaymakers could either show a hotel booking confirmation, an invitation from a host, or their address if staying with a third party, family, or friends.

“The Spanish government has clarified that the ‘Carta de invitation’ is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family,” the Foreign Office highlighted.

Apart from those mentioned above, the Foreign Office has advised that everyone check if their passport is stamped when entering or exiting the Schengen Zone through Spain.

Spain is among the most favourite travel destinations for internationals. According to the figures provided previously by the country’s Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism of Spain, more than 8.2 million international passengers visited Spain in June, which means that the figures were close to those before the spread of the Coronavirus.

In addition, it was reported that Spain reached almost 85.5 per cent of the levels recorded in the same month in 2019 while surpassing those registered in June last year.