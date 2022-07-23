



It´s summer once again, that that means that the roads are often a lot busier than usual, as we have holiday traffic mixing in with the daily movements on the roads.

We will see the inevitable flow of traffic coming from inland areas and towns and cities towards coastal and mountainous zones as domestic holidaymakers travel to their holiday hotspots, usually returning two-weeks later.

We also have an increase in international road users, some of whom may be a little nervous and not used to driving on our roads.

With all these things considered, the summer is a time when we must all exercise that little bit more patience on the roads. It will no doubt take us longer to get to where we want to be, so allowing extra time is essential, but mixing with unfamiliar drivers brings its own set of unique issues that we have to accept and be prepared for.

That said, we have a lot to keep you occupied in this issue, when you do get chance to sit back and relax, including articles of interest to pedestrians and cyclists, who are amongst some of the most vulnerable road users, and so extra care is always needed around them.

Enjoy your summer, stay safe, and we will see you next time.