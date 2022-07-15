



A group of Ukrainian refugees this week completed their first introduction to their integration journey, by completing a Spanish language course organised by Pilar de la Horadada town hall.

The course, developed by the Social Services Council and subsidised by the Deputation of Alicante, has taken place within the actions carried out to facilitate the care and reception of refugees from Ukraine. Thus, the activity has allowed those people welcomed to the municipality to have a free activity that allowed them to learn basic aspects of the language during the months of June and July.

For her part, the Councillor for Social Services in Pilar, Marina Sáez, explains that the OAPMI PANGEA Office is at the disposal of the migrant people of the municipality, where staff will be able to offer help and advice, in a personalised way, as well as offering and organising courses, such as this, and workshops, that they hope will benefit the local population.