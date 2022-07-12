



500 Preston North End fans arrived at Hotel Campoamor Golf on July 12 to watch the Championship club’s pre-season friendly against La Liga side Getafe CF – in temperatures that hit 34 degrees.

Preston netted through Ryan Ledson to lead 1-0 at half time, with Getafe netting two second half goals from Gastón Álvarez, to gain a 2-1 win.

The Lilywhites fans celebrated their summer jollies, having hit Benidorm 24 hours prior kick-off, to witness the historic fixture against Getafe, when Ledson scored after 2 minutes.

Getafe and former Watford boss Quique Sánchez Flores’ team found Ben Woodman in the Preston net thwart Sabit and Mata with fine saves.

Aleñá and Mata were always a threat to the Preston defence, with Gastón Álvarez equalising on 50 minutes. It was Àlvarez who bagged the winner after 82 minutes to give Getafe their first win of the pre-season.

Preston’s Senegalese born defender Bambo Diaby, 24, formerly resident of Mazarron, who moved to Matarò, Catalonia, aged 4, and who played in the Segunda B division with UE Cornellà, featured.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader: “We’ve had a fantastic time in Campoamor, with their superb facilities.

“I was here with my former club Plymouth Argyle and it’s good to be back in Spain with Preston.

“The fans are fantastic – for them to make the trip to Benidorm, before travelling to watch the game and some staying in the hotel – it’s what football is all about.

“All singing Preston North End songs, it reminds me of watching Liverpool away in Europe!

“Getafe are a good team and it was a good game against the La Liga side. The fans are massively important to the club, it’s not just about the players.”

*Andrew Atkinson spoke to Martin Hughes, father of PNE star Andrew, at Campoamor. Exclusive interview and photos coming soon. Only in The Leader.

Caption: Reporter Andrew Atkinson with Preston gaffer Ryan Lowe at Campoamor.

Caption: Atkinson and Bambo Diaby, formerly resident of Mazarron, who joined PNE in January.

Main image: courtesy George Hodgson