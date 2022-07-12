



Jurgen Klopp is preparing his squad to challenge on all fronts this season. Additionally, the Reds look in good shape at the academy level. The under-18 side under Bridge-Wilkinson and the under-23s under Barry Lewtas will also be full of talent.

If you are a sports fan, you might not have heard of these names, but they are names to watch out for. So, we’ve already seen academy players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones emerge in recent seasons. Besides that, many other young prospects have been given first-team opportunities.

Based on these past experiences, there will be several players hoping to get a chance to showcase their talent at Anfield this season.

Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan’s signing in 2021 from Celta Vigo was a low-profile move, but it may prove to be a coup. The Spanish under-18 international, son of a former Serbian international, can play as a center-back or in the midfield. He made great strides in the previous season, but a back injury curtailed his campaign.

His notable qualities include being composed on the ball, reading the game well, and excelling in the air. In fact, the academy staff is very hopeful that he will continue his development next season.

Bobby Clark

Clark also joined Liverpool in 2021 from Newcastle. He enjoyed a great season on Merseyside, playing for the U18s and U23s. He has also featured in the UEFA Youth League. Clark works tirelessly and has an eye for goal. He has mainly played as a left-sided forward but can also play in a midfield three.

He was one of the three players Pep Lijnders singled out as a major prospect. His performances in the FA Youth Cup win over Burnley must have given Klopp something to think about. He is a player fans should expect to see during the preseason.

Kaide Gordon

Gordon is a rather obvious name who has already made initial steps into senior football with The Reds last season. He’ll turn 18 in October but has already made his Premier League debut and scored a goal in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury at Anfield. Moreover, he started against Arsenal in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Gordon is an intelligent, skillful winger with outstanding finishing skills. Fans will watch keenly to see how he develops this season. They will also hope that Klopp will give him more chances to shine.

Tyler Morton

Tyler Morton also enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season. He joined the club at the age of seven and has made seven appearances for Liverpool. Some notable matches include starts against Tottenham in the EPL and Porto and AC Milan in the Champions League.

Morton is an excellent all-rounder expected to develop into a number 8. He has also improved his physicality, and reports from Anfield state the 19-year-old has made a good impression on Klopp and his team. His strengths include his technical quality and passing range.

Final Thoughts

There are many other young prospects in the Liverpool academy that can make the step into the senior squad. However, the ones discussed here are the most likely to be seen this coming season.