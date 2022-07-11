



More than twenty members, cast, crew, friends and family enjoyed a night out in the gardens of The Tavern at Lo Crispin, one of many social events organised for the Group throughout the year which has kept the Group together during the past troublesome few years when, unfortunately, performances have had to be cancelled.

GOOD NEWS lots of new and very talented members have been recruited and rehearsals have already started for this year’s pantomime – TREASURE ISLAND – which the Group are determined to perform this year for all you lovely people to enjoy on December 1st, 2nd and 3rd at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

The rum will be flowing and there will be lots of yo ho hoing going on, together with songs, slapstick, pirating, audience participation – OH YES YOU WILL – and all the usual fun and games associated with a truly British type pantomime. So make a date to join us when we go treasure hunting in the Caribbean with Long John Silver and his motley pirate crew, plus a few surprise pirates and, of course, Polly the Parrot.

Rojales Pantomime Group are proud to have donated to lots of local charities in the past and this year will be no exception with monies being donated from our production of Treasure Island. So, not only will you have a great night out, you will be helping very needy charities