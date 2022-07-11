



A work meeting in Orihuela with the Autonomous Secretary for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, María Pérez, took place in July.

Los Montesinos mayor José Manuel Butron attended the meeting, and highlighted the lack of transportation in the Municipality.

“I was able to ask about the situation with Intercity transport, a project that has already been approved and that has been promised that before the end of the year.

“We all know the importance for our Municipality of the lack of transportation -which is almost non-existent.

“Concern that we have sent to the Ministry and that we will follow its introduction so that it is carried out.”

Caption: Montesinos mayor Butron with Autonomous Secretary for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, María Pérez.