



LaManga Torrevieja CC cricket coach Andrew McCulloch ‘Macca’ talks to Andrew Atkinson in Part 2 of an exclusive interview ahead of Bulgaria Men’s National team for the World qualification matches in Finland, during July 20-August 1.

HAVING played a big part in the development of cricket in Spain, underlined by Andrew’s time as coach of La Manga Torrevieja CC in Spain, he says the future is bright.

“The potential for cricket in Spain is huge, especially with the outstanding weather,” said Macca.

“The biggest hurdle will be locating facilities – and getting a foot in the door of schools,” he said.

“We must develop a good group of active coaches throughout Spain, to ensure that cricket is sustainable, with solid foundations at grassroot levels essential for continued growth,” said Macca.

Macca, who arrived in Spain in November 2019 immediately got involved coaching with LaManga Torrevieja CC.

“In July 2020 I met John Howden, CEO Cricket España, and we discussed ways that I could help cricket grow throughout Spain.

“Sadly, due to Covid-19, most of my work has been administrative, firstly developing a High Performance Programme, then heading up a working group to deliver a Strategic Development Plan (SDP),” said Macca

“Currently I’m managing the Regional Development Officers across Spain, as they start to implement the SDP.

“I’m also responsible for Coach Education within Spain, as we align our Coaching Framework to the new ICC Coaching Courses,” he said.

“On a personal level my passion is coaching, whilst I fully understand the need for administration and good governance, my happy place is in the ground coaching,” added Macca.

*Part 3 of The Leader Exclusive with Andrew McCulloch continues next week.

Caption: Andrew McCulloch front row (third left) with the Bulgarian National Cricket squad.