



A young child who saw a large Loggerhead sea turtle metres from the La Mata seashore lead to the University of Valencia and Torrevieja Department of the Environment arriving on the scene.

The discovery was made by the youngster, while sitting nearby a beach bar with his parents, this month.

Due to the interest by members of the public the loggerhead turtle left, aborting its egglaying attempt.

“It is possible the turtle was the one that had tried to spawn three times in the Region of Murcia, two of them on optimal beaches in the Calblanque Regional Park and another one in La Manga,” said a spokesperson from the Torrevieja Department of the Environment.

The neighbouring coastal Municipalities of Guardamar del Segura, Elche, Santa Pola, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada have placed posters in situ, alluding to the possible presence of spawning sea turtles this summer, to notify the authorities by calling 112.

“It is important that the informative posters about the existing protocol are in place. “The posters in the beach bar, were carried out within the LIFE MedTurtles project in which the University of Valencia participates, distributed by the Torrevieja City Council, at the beginning of the sea turtle nesting season this year,” said the spokesperson.

“Unfortunately this time it was not possible, in what was a very early attempt to lay eggs.

“This, or another female turtle, could arrive on any beach, including the most urban ones, and for this reason you have to call 112.

“Do not approach, or let others approach the turtle and, above all, do not disturb it,” added the spokesperson.

In 2015 there a turtle nest with eggs was discovered on La Mata beach. Another aborted attempt on Los Náufragos beach occurred in 2017. In 2018, a previously unknown nest was also discovered in Torrevieja.