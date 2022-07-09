



The Mojácar “La Fuente” Municipal Art Centre will keep a painting exhibition by Valencian artist Pamen Merchante open throughout July.

Under the title “Be Water”, Pamen Merchante presents 21 of her latest works with the theme of water. The visitor is pleasantly surprised when “immersing” themselves in her works, whether in large formats, from 122 x 122cms, or in other smaller ones, of 30 x 30cms, in which water, in any of its forms, is the only protagonist.

To the beauty of her work there has to be added a surprise that the artist has reserved for all those who want to admire this exhibition.

Also on show in the hall are the “precious stones” of Mojácar, as the artist calls them. Original stones, selected and collected over a year from Mojacar’s beaches.

Visitors to the exhibition can interact by wetting the stones to see the drawings and colours which appear when they are hydrated. See how the magic explodes, full of light and colour, as only nature knows how to do.

If there is any stone which particularly catches your eye you can take it home, leaving a donation which will go to the Fundación Ecomar, a non-profit foundation founded in 1991 by Teresa Zabell, the only Spanish woman to win two Olympic golds, to collaborate on the collection of contaminating plastics, as well as on the cleaning of beaches, seas and rivers.

Pamen Merchante is IADE, interior designer and owner of the well-known G-Z and La Vitrina studios, being the author of projects such as the well-known Archy disco of Madrid, the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela racecourse, Casa Decor, among many others.

In Valencia she creates and directs the Almacén Lab multi-space, with cultural events, auctions, film screenings, art exhibitions, entertainment and restaurants. She has had many individual and collective exhibitions throughout Spain, as well as in the UK and US.

Pamen Merchante lives between Valencia and Mojácar, where she spends long periods of time.

The La Fuente Art Centre is open to the public from Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 1am and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm. For afternoon visits check availability. Entrance is free.