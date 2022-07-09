



Nottingham Forest took on Midlands rivals Coventry City at Pinatar Arema on Friday as they kicked off preparations ahead of their return to the Premier League

Although recent signing Giulian Biancone scored his first goal for Forest their pre-season schedule began with a 3-1 defeat.

The Reds took the lead as Biancone bent the ball into the far bottom corner but the Sky Blues responded before the interval when Matt Godden supplied a clinical finish to beat Henderson, after he latched on to a through-ball.

A youthful Forest side took to the pitch for the second half as Cooper rung the changes. The Sky Blues worked a couple of openings early on, then took the lead through former Red Tyler Walker.

A few minutes later, City went down the other end and increased their lead. Walker was on target again, drilling the ball past ex-teammate Jordan Smith.

Image: Courtesy Nottingham Forest