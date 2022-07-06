



There were around thirty participants from the Valencian Community, Region of Murcia, Andalusia, and Castellon who took part last weekend at the eleventh edition of the Outdoor Painting Contest in Pilar de la Horadada.

Organised by the town’s Department of Culture the contest was run in collaboration with the Caja Rural Central.

Once the jury had judged the paintings the following prizes were awarded:

First prize: Abraham Pinto Mendoza with €2,000. Second Prize: Aída Mauri Crusat with €1,200. Third Prize: Blai Tomás Ibáñez with €800. First runner-up prize: Juan Antonio Jiménez Vicente with €400 and second runner-up prize: Guillermo Ferri Soler with €300.

The five prizes were handed over by José María Pérez, Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, Darío Quesada, delegate of Culture, and the remaining of the members of the judging panel. During the month of August the works be exhibited in the Casa de Cultura.