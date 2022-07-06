



The Spanish Association of Barbershop Singers, of which Spangles is a founding member, recently reached out to respond to an urgent enquiry. County Councilor Brian O’Donoghue from Rathvilly, County Carlow in Ireland, planned to marry at the Hotel Perla Marina in Nerja, Málaga.

He wanted to surprise his bride-to-be, Miriam, with a serenade or two by a barbershop ensemble while she was getting ready on her big day.

Chorus Manager, Lyn Baines, contacted Brian straight away and gave him links to recent performances. He was very impressed with what he saw and agreed that a sextet would be ideal for the occasion.

Musical Director, Valerie Lynch, set to work and ‘The Spanglettes’ was formed with Lyn and Maggie singing bass, Carol singing Baritone, Barbara singing Tenor and Valerie and Linda singing Lead.

‘The Spanglettes’ travelled to Nerja from Los Alcázares the day before the wedding. On the big day, they arrived in good time at the hotel and were greeted by the wedding planner, who sneaked them up to the corridor outside the bride’s room.

Miriam heard ‘Love Me With All Your Heart’ and opened the door, in total surprise! A few more songs were sung to her and her bridesmaids and ‘The Spanglettes’ wished the couple a long and happy life together.

“We were so honoured to be included in Miriam and Brian’s special day and it was a beautiful lead up to our summer break,” said Valerie.

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four-part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome.

If you’d like to book the chorus for an event, or maybe you’d like to join them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com