



The Torrevieja salt company is going has asked the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to take immediate measures to stop a discharge of water from an alleged break in the irrigation channel of the Tajo-Segura transfer originating from the agricultural irrigation drainage in the Campo de Salinas.

The water from agricultural drainage, loaded with fertilizers, from the Campo de Salinas is said to be overflowing from the farms and into the Torrevieja lagoon.

The salt company requires the CHS to repair the post-transfer leak from the Tagus, threatening it with a denuncia should it fail to take the appropriate action.