



Tanzania is the perfect destination to venture into a world full of attractions. It has one of the largest wildlife populations in the world, with long roads and trails ideal for trekking.

Get ready to embark on an ideal trip for adventure! These are some recommended destinations.

##Kilimanjaro National Park

This destination is a magnet for the physically challenged. It is located on the highest peak in all of Africa and has dense snow. However, it is not a dangerous mountain.

Hiking and climbing are the necessary ingredients for an unparalleled adventure. Although there are 5 to 7 days to achieve this ascent, surely the days will be short due to the adrenaline and ecstasy.

When you arrive at your destination, you can choose between 3 summits, Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira. Of the three, Kibo is the highest point and is the one we recommend if you want a personal adventure challenge.

##Ngorongoro Conservation Area

If you love volcanic areas, you cannot miss visiting upper Ngorongoro. Although, this destination has one of the best trails to travel by jeep through a dormant volcano. You can also enjoy an untamed savanna, forests full of moisture, and swamps full of impressive animal species.

Undoubtedly, Tanzania is a country to visit if you want to have complete contact with nature and observe how the planet was before civilization, where nature dominates and sets the rules. But, above all, with the opportunity to tour these destinations on long trails.

##Tarangire National Park

Bordering both Kenya and Tanzania to the Maasai Steppe. Acacia woodlands and open grasslands attract wildlife migrations during the wet season. However, Tarangire has a low mineral concentration needed for young zebras, elephants, buffalo, and wildebeest to survive.

Wildlife in Tarangire consists of herds of elephants, wildebeests, zebras, buffaloes, impalas, antelopes, and elands. Over 550 species of birds, such as kori bustards, African grays and crowned hornbills, lovebirds, black-crowned and rufous-headed herons, roller cross lilacs, black-faced Casablanca, warbler wagtail, and white-faced owl.

The safari tours are considered adventure tourism because of the adrenaline rush of riding in the jeep and visiting different groups of wild animals without predicting what might happen.

##Serengeti National Park

It is one of the oldest ecosystems and covers more than 30,000 square kilometers, which you can walk through and live the experiences that have inspired writers and photographers around the world.

The UNESCO Serengeti World Heritage Site is famous for the annual migration of more than 1.5 to 2 million wildebeests that move clockwise throughout the national park. We invite you to walk the various trails that facilitate this destination and get to know the depths of the National Park.

##Swahili Coast

This destination is a beautiful historic area full of history, natural beauty, art, and culture.

Located off the coast of Tanzania, the exotic spice island is full of mystery. Sonestown’s narrow paths and paved roads, inspired by Oman’s history, invite you to experience the city’s culture.

The Marine Park is adjacent to Mafia Island and is ideal for scuba diving. You were wrong if you thought Tanzania was only a destination for hiking and safaris. This country has excellent destinations for water activities such as diving, swimming, and kitesurfing, among others activities.

##Other information about Tanzania tourism

On the other hand, it is important to know that all unvaccinated travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before travel.

In addition, unvaccinated travelers from the U.S., U.K., India, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, France, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, and Malawi must undergo a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival and must also pass quarantine.