



All players who prefer to gamble for money have for the most part not thought about the fact that modern games are not always good, and old games are not always bad. Older games give casino customers the chance to experience an atmosphere that is familiar to them from land-based casinos. Many of the old games are based on the same slots and games that were played in land-based casinos.

Additionally, most of the old games give players an RTP advantage, which in many of the old games is very high. The same cannot be said about modern games. Yes, they have unique and high-quality graphics, with lots of different paying prize options, but in fact, they sometimes reward players much worse than older versions of slots or table games. In any case, just like the newer games, the old ones have their fans who appreciate the classics with their unbeatable sound and distinctive animations.

Normally, older online games have bad graphics

Undoubtedly, bad graphics are not inherent in all old games, but there are some games where the graphics leave something to be desired. This is normal. At least because at the time when the game was developed technology was only able to make such products. In those days the FLASH technology ruled.

It allowed the old games to work directly in the browser, and sometimes you had to download them on your own computer because the data transfer rate on the network was not so fast as now.

However, the situation has changed drastically over time. Many developers now have the task of making the game as interesting as possible with great graphics, because there is a fierce struggle for each user. In today’s reality, you will be offered so many games that you have to spend more than one year choosing something worthwhile.

This is not true for some industries

There is no doubt that low-quality graphics apply to all games. For example, in RPG or Action games the graphics may have been quite old, but in casino games, they looked quite positive and bearable. Nowadays you won’t see any new games with such graphics. For example, now the RPG became so colourful and vivid that you want to play it again and again.

And Action games are much more realistic than the ones we’ve seen about 15 years ago. Here in fact everything looks like in real life. That’s what we’ve come to. However, when it comes to casino themes the developers don’t try to make the graphics look realistic. On the contrary, the same slots should have a twist, a line that should not be crossed. The prize options and other symbols should be fake, just like in real life.

Best 3 old-school games of all times

#1. Doom series. In Doom, the player takes the role of an unnamed space marine who has been tasked with defeating invading demonic forces. The game is divided into three nine-level episodes and shares a similar structure to Wolfenstein 3D.

The player must fight through both futuristic levels and medieval settings, battling monsters and finding secret areas along the way. The game’s graphics are a radical departure from previous games in the genre, eschewing sprites for a more realistic, 3D style. For instance, all surfaces in the game are rendered with texture mapping rather than as flat colors.

In addition to enemies and items, there are many interactive objects in Doom’s world that can be manipulated by players.

#2. Duke Nukem is a first-person shooter video game series that was developed by 3D Realms. The series revolves around the adventures of Duke Nukem, an action hero who saves Earth from alien invaders.

The first game in the series was released on December 10, 1991, and is a 2D platform game. It was followed by Duke Nukem II in 1996 and Duke Nukem 3D in 1996. After many years of no new releases, Duke Nukem Forever was released on June 14, 2011.

#3. Civilization is a turn-based strategy game that was originally designed by Sid Meier. In this game, players are in charge of building an empire and progressing through history. Players are able to control the government, diplomacy, religion, science and military of their civilization.

Players can choose to play in a competitive or cooperative mode. Civilization is one of the most popular games in the world with over 100 million copies sold worldwide.