



Last Friday, the “Young Friday” event was held in the town, organised by the Pilar de la Horadada Department of Youth.

This young Friday party, framed within a set of healthy leisure activities for young people aged from 12 to 30 years, was held throughout the afternoon/evening, with more than 400 people passing through, all of whom were able to enjoy a wide variety of totally free activities.

Each person signed in with their DNI or IES card and was given a bracelet, which gave them access to the different activities and stands. In addition, each also had at his disposal three free cards which they were able to exchange for either an activity or for free food.

The activities offered included a mechanical bull, role-playing games, Hall Room, Youth information stand, table football, air table, photo booth, hairdressing stand, ultraviolet makeup, temporary tattoos, UPCCA stand, bracelet workshop and key rings, creation of Tik Tok videos with a light ring, hot dog stand, sweet crepe cart, popcorn, candy and water stand. In addition, there was a DJ who played live music throughout the event.

The Councillor for Youth, Nieves Moreno, said she was delighted with the event, explaining that “after two years of pandemic and restrictions, we are once again organising activities for the young people of Pilar to enjoy themselves and have a good time.

The Department organizes activities and events by and for youth, so “Young Friday” was created with their tastes in mind. In addition, it is the first time that it coincided with the end of the school year at IES Thiar”.