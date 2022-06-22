



Last Saturday, the closing ceremony of the season took place for the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Torrevieja, at the “Tavi y Carmona” Sports Palace, in which the 120 gymnasts took part.

The spectators gallery was absolutely packed as onlookers enjoyed the exhibition put on by the girls, both at the invitational and competition levels, which continues to grow both in students and in vastly improved results.

All of the gymnasts received a medal and a diploma in recognition of the work done during this year. The event was attended by the Councillor for Sports of the Torrevieja City Council, Diana Box Alonso, who congratulated the Torrevieja Club for its magnificent sporting achievement this season as she then wished the gymnasts good luck in the forthcoming Spanish Championships.

Head coach, Jennifer Colino, said that she was very satisfied with the season’s results: silver and two bronze medals in the 2022 Base Spain Championship, in addition to achieving numerous Autonomous and Provincial Champions at the different levels of competition.

The former international gymnast said that “We will continue to work with great enthusiasm and desire in the competitions that lie ahead.”