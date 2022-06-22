



This coming Saturday, 25th June, Alicante Rugby Selection, Viator Barbarians Rugby Sevens Men’s Team, will compete at 2nd International Gibraltar 7s with prize money of £1500 to the winner.

Viator Barbarians are the current holders so will be working hard to retain their crown. The squad is selected of players from across Spain, all by invitation and this year includes top players like Adriano Tailemaisuva from Fiji, as well as MVP players from the Benidorm 7s

Opposition during the tournament will include:

British Army (UK), Rascals (UK), Shredded Ducks (UK), Spearheads (UK), Gibraltar Regiment (UK), Bucanners (Gibraltar) and Chapa (UK-Spain)

Visit www.gibraltar7s.com for live streaming

Next stop for the team will be the Costa Blanca beach Rugby at Villajoyosa, Saturday 2nd July